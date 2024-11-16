Tribal Football
Allegri denies rift with Juventus chief Giuntoli
Former Juventus coach Max Allegri insists he has no issues with sports director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Allegri was asked whether he lost his job last season due to Giuntoli.

But he replied: “Not at all.

“I have a solid bond with my ex-team and always wish them the best.”

Allegri also told the Striscia La Notizia team about claims of interest from Manchester United: “There was the English Channel and the sea in between.

“I didn’t have the water wings to swim till there.”

 

