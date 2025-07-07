Allegri confirms Modric will join AC Milan and Hernández will depart for Al-Hilal

AC Milan manager Max Allegri has given an update on a number of stars at the club as the side prepares for preseason.

As the side prepares to face Arsenal and Liverpool in just a few weeks, Allegri has opened up on a number of players who have been making headlines over the past few months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Modric set to join Milan

The first is Luka Modric who has already announced that he will leave Real Madrid following the conclusion of the revamped tournament in the US. The 39-year-old has been linked with Milan for a long time and Allegri confirmed the move in a simple statement:

“We expect Luka to join us in August.”

Hernández to depart the club

He also revealed that defender Theo Hernández will join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a deal worth €25M in what is a statement move from the side who performed well at the Club World Cup as they knocked out Manchester City and drew with Real Madrid:

“He made a different choice. I wish him all the best”.

Leão to stay?

Rafael Leão has also been linked with several sides this summer but Allegri is confident that the winger will help Milan strive towards the title next season. The 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract set at well over €110M, but several sides still attempted to negotiate a deal in the past few weeks

“Rafa can do excellent things next season. I’m sure I can bring out that extra something he’s been missing”.

“He’s reaching the age where a player performs at his peak”.

Maignan deal off

Finally, he spoke on the deal for goalkeeper Mike Maignan to join Chelsea which he admits is over and will not happen anytime soon which is a blow for the Blues.

“I’m very happy he decided to stay”.

“Mike remains the captain and is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe”.