Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

Allegri to welcome major gesture from incoming AC Milan signing Modric

Carlos Volcano
Allegri to welcome major gesture from incoming AC Milan signing Modric
Allegri to welcome major gesture from incoming AC Milan signing ModricLaLiga
Luka Modric plans to cut short his summer break to get started with AC Milan.

While nothing has been signed, Modric has committed to joining Milan once his Club World Cup commitments with Real Madrid conclude.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The veteran midfielder is contracted with Real to the end of the tournament, when he will immediately enter final talks with Milan ahead of taking a medical and signing forms.

And La Gazzetta dello Sport says Modric is prepared to cut short his holidays in order to get started with Milan and undergo preseason training with coach Max Allegri.

The Club World Cup ends on July 13, with Modric likely to be at Milanello before the end of the month.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupSerie AModric LukaAC MilanReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Capello: Juventus will regret not recognising Huijsen potential
AC Milan director confirms Modric signing: The first question Luka asked me was...
Real Madrid great Modric agrees AC Milan move