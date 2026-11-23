Mauricio Pochettino's start to life as Manchester United boss could not have gone much worse over the weekend.

The Argentinian coach agreed a move to Old Trafford as Michael Carrick's replacement on a contract until the end of the 2028/29 season.

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However, Leny Yoro's early red card put the Red Devils on the back foot in their eventual 4-0 Premier League loss at arch rivals Liverpool, with Pochettino unable to turn the tide on Merseyside.

Defeat sees United slip into the relegation zone, down in 19th place, with just eight points on the board from 11 games played.

As Pochettino faces a real battle, data specialists Opta have rated United's chances of a first-ever Premier League relegation at 24%.

Opta's Premier League relegation ratings:

Crystal Palace: 63%

Ipswich: 40%

Sunderland: 39%

Coventry: 34%

Man Utd: 24%

Forest: 24%

Fulham 24%

Hull: 22%