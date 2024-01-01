Albertini: Inter Milan midfielder Barella plays like Xavi

Former AC Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini admits he's a fan of Nicolo Barella.

Albertini says the Inter Milan playmaker is among the best players in the world.

He said, "He is one of the best in the world for how he interprets the two phases.

"Today the interpretation of the role of midfielder has changed and midfielders move more, cover more of the field, compared to the 90s and the beginning of 2000.

"He can resemble the Antonio Conte at the beginning of his career and the Xavi of his last years at Barcelona."