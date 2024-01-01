Al Qadsiah table mega offer to Roma star Dybala

AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala is a step away from moving to Saudi Arabia.

TMW says a three-year contract from Al Qadsiah has been tabled to Dybala's camp worth €20m-a-season plus bonuses for a total of €65m.

The Argentina international is ready to accept the offer, but everything will hinge on Roma and Al Qadsiah reaching an agreement over a fee.

There is a confidence Roma are prepared to sell, particularly with Matias Soule's arrival from Juventus.

There is a belief Soule is capable of replacing Dybala at Roma this new season.