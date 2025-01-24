Roma midfielder Paredes: AZ defeat disappointing, upsetting

AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes admits defeat to AZ Alkmaar was a heavy blow.

Roma were beaten 1-0 in Thursday night's Europa League tie via Troy Parrott's winner for AZ.

"It’s a disappointing result, we had the opportunity to finish in the top eight. Now we have to go through the play-offs. Evidently we need to improve away from home,” Paredes told Sky Italia.

“It’s so disappointing, because our recent performances had been really good, so to come here and play like this is really upsetting.

“We struggled in the first half to find the spaces and keep the ball. When Matias Soule came on, we held the ball a little more and created more scoring opportunities, but it was not enough.”