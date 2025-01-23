Inter Milan chief Ausilio talks Frattesi and Buchanan futures

Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio says they're counting on Davide Frattesi long-term.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to Roma this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ausilio told Sky Italia: “It’s much simpler than it seems: the player has never asked to leave.

“The coach has assessed the squad; we know our objectives, which are numerous, and that he is an important player for us.

“He has never explicitly expressed the idea of leaving, and there haven’t been any clubs presenting themselves in front of us with offers.

“He does, however, have a likable agent, a friend, but we know he’s also active and may have stirred some interest around him.

“From that perspective, the attention has become more media-driven.

“We’re happy with him. He’s played less due to significant physical issues, but I’d add that he has always made himself available and never backed down.”

On Taj Buchanan's future, Ausilio opened the door to a loan departure.

He continued: “We’re assessing with him and his entourage whether it would be more appropriate to complete his development elsewhere in the coming months.

“He has played little due to injury, and there are both Italian and foreign clubs interested.

“We’re evaluating the situation. But I wouldn’t rule out him staying because we have many matches to play, and all our players are important and international level.

“We’ll listen to everyone, but he hasn’t expressed a desire to leave either. We want to move forward with this squad.”