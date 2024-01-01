AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal

Frozen out Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could continue his career in Turkey.

Having seen a €160m contract opportunity with Al Ahli collapse after Napoli refused to sell him last week, Osimhen has now seen a move to Galatasaray teed up.

Sky Italia says Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has already approved the move and accepted Gala's terms.

It will be a straight loan, with the player's salary paid by Gala.

Osimhen would move to Istanbul on loan for the remainder of the season, without the right to buy or any type of option. The Nigerian striker's salary - approximately 11 million euros net - would be entirely covered by the Turkish club.

Osimhen has also given his ok to the operation, which at this point could be completed in the coming days.