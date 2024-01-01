Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal

AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposalAction Plus
Frozen out Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could continue his career in Turkey.

Having seen a €160m contract opportunity with Al Ahli collapse after Napoli refused to sell him last week, Osimhen has now seen a move to Galatasaray teed up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Italia says Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has already approved the move and accepted Gala's terms.

It will be a straight loan, with the player's salary paid by Gala.

Osimhen would move to Istanbul on loan for the remainder of the season, without the right to buy or any type of option. The Nigerian striker's salary - approximately 11 million euros net - would be entirely covered by the Turkish club.

Osimhen  has also given his ok to the operation, which at this point could be completed in the coming days.

Mentions
Serie AOsimhen VictorNapoliGalatasarayAl Ahli SCSuper LigSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Osimhen set to reject Saudi offer as Chelsea and Arsenal watch on
Congerton ups Al Ahli's offer to Napoli striker Osimhen
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off