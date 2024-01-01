Agent U-turn on Kvara Napoli exit claims

The agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia insists they won't agitate for a move away from Napoli.

Before the Euros, both the player's father and agent Mamuka Jugeli had declared the winger intended to leave this summer.

But now Jugeli told Russian journalist Nobel Arustamyan: "What if we stay in Naples? We want to win the scudetto.

"As regards the contract, everything depends on the president (Aurelio) De Laurentiis. If he thinks of selling, he will do it.

"If Napoli tells him to stay, a contract is a contract, and Khvicha will renew it."