Agent snaps: Napoli striker Osimhen more than a package to be delivered quickly

The agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has rubbished claims of a quick sale this summer.
Roberto Calenda was reacting to talk of a swap involving Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said, "I have read many fantasy transfers about Victor, as if he were a package that can be delivered quickly.
"This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Naples.
"Respect and enough fake news."
Calenda has been seen in Paris in recent weeks for talks with PSG.