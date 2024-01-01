Agent of Parma attacker Man: Mourinho told me the future is his

The agent of Parma attacker Dennis Man admits big clubs have the Romania international on their radar.

Giovanni Becali is delighted seeing his client living up to his potential in Serie A this season.

He told Fanatik: "It's not about the winter. We have a three-year contract with Parma. If Parma receive spectacular offers, 30-40 million euros per player, we'll see, but Parma must ensure safety in Serie A.

"They have the youngest team in Italy. It's like our national team. At Parma, if you offer a 29-year-old player who has scored 30 goals, they don't take him.

"At the moment, he needs health and tranquility. After signing the renewal, Man is happy and calm. When you give him the ball on the wing, you are not afraid that he will lose it.

"(Jose) Mourinho called me after he scored against Fiorentina and said: 'Have you seen this Giovanni, what does Serie A mean? The future is his'. He just needs God to keep them healthy."