Agent of Javier Gil: He's happy making Juventus bench

The agent of Javier Gil Puche was happy seeing him make Juventus' matchday squad last night.

The Spanish defender was on the bench for the 2-2 draw with Parma.

Agent Alejandro Camano told TMW: "Javier is a good central defender. He is very tall (192 centimeters, ed.), physically built and has a well-educated left foot. He grew up in Murcia, before moving to Alaves and moving to the Juve youth team in the summer of 2023.

"He was obviously happy, for the call and the trust from mister Motta. He knows that the road is still long and that this is only the beginning, but he is growing and improving. Juve is exactly the place where Javier wanted to be, he couldn't ask for more.

"He has talent and can have a great future ahead of him, you'll see."