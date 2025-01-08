Agent of Caprile explains Cagliari move

The agent of Elia Caprile has explained his move to Cagliari.

The goalkeeper has joined Cagliari on-loan from Napoli with an option to buy,

Agent Graziano Battistini told Radio Punto Nuovo: "He had a great desire to play consistently, despite the disappointment of leaving Napoli immediately. These were hectic days, but he will remain the Azzurri's number one fan until the end of the season.

"Now he wants to show that he is a top-level goalkeeper. He had an excellent relationship with (Antonio) Conte, he will bring with him the experience of being a top coach in a top club.

"In Cagliari he will find particular pressures, but all the places become challenging when you face them in a certain way. In Empoli he was the heir of (Guglielmo) Vicario and with (Davide) Nicola he created an excellent feeling.

"Now also in Cagliari they will try to find the maximum feeling to continue the race for safety."