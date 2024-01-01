Tottenham defender Emerson makes clear AC Milan hopes

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal admits he wants to join AC Milan.

Milan and Spurs are haggling over a fee for the Brazilian.

Emerson told EPTV: “I’ve always made it clear. I’m very competitive and it bothers me a lot to be left on the bench. I was upset and I told the coach about it.

“I’ve always been very professional, put the most intensity into training, but this situation doesn’t work for me. I don’t know what my future will be. I am not a player who sits on the bench.

“I want to play, and if it’s not here, I understand that, but I want to go somewhere I can play. I want to play for the Brazil team and that is unlikely if I don’t play at club level, so I have to look for new places.”

On Milan, he added: “It is very special, knowing that teams of this magnitude want me. Milan is a real reference point for us Brazilians. I don’t know what the future holds. I just hope I can get back to playing and getting into the national team.”