Pioli: Ronaldo key factor in Al Nassr decision

Stefano Pioli admits the chance to work with Cristiano Ronaldo was a major factor in the decision to take the Al Nassr job.

The former AC Milan coach made the move to the Saudi Pro League last month.

Speaking with Sportitalia, Pioli explained his decision to accept Al Nassr's offer: "I was very happy when Al Nassr contacted me and looked for me.

"I wanted to start a new and different experience compared to the 20 years as a coach in Italy. They convinced me because Al Nassr is an important club, with ambition. The management I spoke to made me feel confident, with a desire to grow and improve.

"The fact that Cristiano is in the team was important, I accepted willingly, with enthusiasm and a great desire to do well."