Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd
Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni
Tactics, personnel & attitude: Why Ruben Amorim will succeed at Man Utd

Pioli: Ronaldo key factor in Al Nassr decision

Carlos Volcano
Pioli: Ronaldo key factor in Al Nassr decision
Pioli: Ronaldo key factor in Al Nassr decisionAction Plus
Stefano Pioli admits the chance to work with Cristiano Ronaldo was a major factor in the decision to take the Al Nassr job.

The former AC Milan coach made the move to the Saudi Pro League last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking with Sportitalia, Pioli explained his decision to accept Al Nassr's offer: "I was very happy when Al Nassr contacted me and looked for me.

"I wanted to start a new and different experience compared to the 20 years as a coach in Italy. They convinced me because Al Nassr is an important club, with ambition. The management I spoke to made me feel confident, with a desire to grow and improve.

"The fact that Cristiano is in the team was important, I accepted willingly, with enthusiasm and a great desire to do well."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueSerie ARonaldo CristianoAl NassrAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
EXCLUSIVE: Agent Giuliani discusses Saudi Pro League future; helping bring Saud to Roma
Cassano: Ronaldo warned me - "Don't do something like that again"