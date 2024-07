Fulham eyeing Atalanta striker El Bilal Toure

Fulham are eyeing Atalanta striker El Bilal Toure.

Toure only moved to La Dea last summer from Almeria.

TMW says Fulham are showing interest They want the striker on loan with an option to buy.

However, Atalanta are reluctant to release the player under such terms.

Touré has a contract until the summer of 2027 with an option for another year.