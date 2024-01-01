Newcastle, Villarreal eyeing Atalanta goalkeeper Musso

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The shot stopper, who is now 30, was a backup last season and has a contract until 2025.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, he could move to the Magpies as their no.2 goalkeeper.

Newcastle are one of the teams vying for his signature, with Villarreal also interested.

Atalanta would have no issues cashing in on Musso, as he will be out of contract at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The keeper previously played for Udinese from 2018 to 2021, having joined from Racing Club in South America.