Agent admits no AC Milan contact over Hernandez contract

The agent of Theo Hernandez admits there's been no movement from AC Milan about new contract talks.

Theo has had an inconsistent start to the season with the Rossonero.

“There is no negotiation, we haven’t talked about anything for four months, since May-June,” agent Manuel Garcia Quilon said on Telelombardia.

“The club contacted me, asked if we wanted to remain and if we were happy at Milan. We said yes, then there was no further contact.

“We have not received any offer from the club.”

Theo's deal runs to 2026.

Quilon continued: "Football is football, it all moves very quickly. Every day things change for a thousand details. I can say today that Theo’s main idea is to continue at Milan, reach an agreement and stay at the club for as long as possible.

“What will happen in a year’s time? I don’t know. I don’t want to lie to you, because I really just don’t know. If he reaches an agreement and extends his contract, then it’s not an issue.

“If he doesn’t sign a new contract, what happens? I don’t like to lie, I don’t know what could happen, but the idea right now is that Theo is happy at Milan.”