After Rumble, Tether takes stake in Juventus

Stablecoin giant Tether have taken a minority stake in Juventus.

Tether have made their move for Juve just weeks after taking a strategic investment to the tune of USD$775m in video social company Rumble.

“Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Juventus Football Club S.p.A, one of the most successful and iconic football clubs in the world,” read an official press release on Friday.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for Tether. Following the unveiling of its long-term strategic vision, which spans from leading the digital asset industry with USDt, the most used stablecoin in the world with a market capitalization of more than 140 billion USD and more than 400 million users across emerging markets, to acquiring and developing leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), bitcoin mining and biotech spaces, Tether is now uniquely positioned to integrate its futuristic portfolio into the realms of the sports industry.”