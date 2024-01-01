Adani: Inter Milan's biggest threat are themselves

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani is adamant his old club cannot be challenged this season.

Adani says Inter's biggest threat will be themselves.

He told La Domenica Sportiva: "Inter play serious matches. Like in Genoa they can make two mistakes but they are on target.

"With (Mehdi) Taremi yes I appreciate not only the movement, but the will and attitude, yes.

"We won't find out the level today, he and (Piotr) Zielinski are important signings. Even (Matteo) Darmian offers guarantees that it is Inter who must lose the championship."