Adani: Don't compare grumpy, rebellious Conceicao with Fonseca at AC Milan

Former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani insists there's no comparing new AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao with his predecessor Paulo Fonseca.

Adani says the only likeness is they're both Portuguese.

He posted to X: "Sergio Conceicao has nothing of Paulo Fonseca. If anyone in these hours has said that they are similar, same principles of play, same human nature, same communication... No. They have the country of origin, Portugal.

"My opinion is this: he has nothing of Paulo Fonseca. He is also a bit shady at times, grumpy, someone who if you don't catch him on a day turns the dressing room upside down and even contests the blades of grass, almost even on principle: he is a protester and transfers this nature to the team, which is rebellious and alive.

"In this also a linear tactical reading of his in the start: the two physically strong strikers must move, must press, must come back, must attack the space. There are no concessions to anyone. Lateral chains that work, in the middle quantity and quality, accompaniment and sacrifice."

Adani also said: "It has nothing to do with Paulo Fonseca who calls for more dribbling, positional play. No, Conceicao knows how to go into transition, he wants pressure, he wants to recover the ball: then there was the natural evolution like great coaches do who adapt, they know how to use different types of formations. He knows how to adapt but his matrix is ​​very temperamental, as a person and that then reflects his football."