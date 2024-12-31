AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic addressed the dismissal of Paulo Fonseca at today's media presentation for Sergio Conceicao.

Fonseca was sacked and replaced by Conceicao on Monday.

Ibrahimovic began today's unveiling by stating: "Before starting with Conceiçao, I want to thank Fonseca for what he has done, for the professional he is. Maximum respect for him. He has not managed to have consistent results and when you are at Milan the results are fundamental.

"We decided to sack him after the match, we were wrong to send him to press conference. I apologise to Paulo and the fans. We understand the fans, we have the utmost respect, we are the first to not be satisfied with the results and we will not be until we achieve our objectives. And the Super Cup is one of the objectives.

"The responsibility is not only the coach's, we all have to take it. A club like Milan is always prepared for the next step. Everyone knows who Conceiçao is: he has character, he is a winner, he has already joined during the season and has had great results at Porto. He has clear ideas in his head: yesterday, as soon as he arrived, he immediately made the team work.

"Our task now is to give him everything possible."