Adams explains swapping Southampton for Torino

Torino striker Che Adams is delighted with his first weeks in Italy.

The summer arrival from Southampton has been outstanding for Toro this season.

He said: "So far everything is going well and I hope we can continue like this. I'm enjoying every single moment. Obviously I'm happy to have started well, it was nice to score the first goal at home, it was an incredible feeling.

"I knew there was some interest at the start of the summer, I let it develop and took my time to decide. The offer came at a time that I thought was right, I'm grateful to have seized the opportunity. I think the idea of ​​going abroad had always been in my head. I wanted to try something different, a career in football is short and you have to make the most of it. When the opportunity presented itself I took it.

"I think it's easy to stay in your comfort zone, where you know how to do things better, but opening up to other things and gaining experience is important."