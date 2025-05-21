AC Milan ultras announce protest details for Monza clash

AC Milan's ultras plan a new protest on Saturday for their final Serie A round date with Monza.

Milan will not be competing in Europe next season after a poor campaign and the Curva Sud ultras have announced plans for a protest on Saturday. Milan are out of the race for the European places after last weekend's defeat to Roma.

In a statement covered by Calciomercato.com, the group said: “From Casa Milan, we will move to the stadium where we’ll enter for the first 15 minutes, making our voices heard inside San Siro.

“Then we’ll abandon them, leaving them alone with their shame.

"With civility and respect that have always distinguished us. In full respect of everyone’s view, a massive turnout at both events on Saturday will be essential to send a clear message from the entire Rossoneri fanbase.”