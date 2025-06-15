Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

AC Milan threaten Roma plans for Norrkoping defender Pasalic

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan threaten Roma plans for IFK Norrkoping defender Pasalic
AC Milan threaten Roma plans for IFK Norrkoping defender PasalicRoma/X.com
Roma and AC Milan are batting for IFK Norrkoping defender Kevin Pasalic.

Roma have been in advanced talks to sign the 18 year-old prospect. However, Milan have now stepped in to offer Pasalic an alternative route to Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Excl: AC Milan make proposal to sign talented 2007 born Bosnian centre back Kevin Pasalić.

"AS Roma also sent proposal in the recent days while Milan are now on it, trying to get it done next week."

It's been reported Pasalic's deal with Norrkoping expires at the end of June.

Mentions
Serie APasalic KevinAC MilanAS RomaNorrkopingFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cafu delighted with Allegri, Modric developments at AC Milan
Italy team manager Buffon confirms Gattuso appointment
Brighton inform Roma of O'Riley asking price