AC Milan threaten Roma plans for Norrkoping defender Pasalic

Roma and AC Milan are batting for IFK Norrkoping defender Kevin Pasalic.

Roma have been in advanced talks to sign the 18 year-old prospect. However, Milan have now stepped in to offer Pasalic an alternative route to Italy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Excl: AC Milan make proposal to sign talented 2007 born Bosnian centre back Kevin Pasalić.

"AS Roma also sent proposal in the recent days while Milan are now on it, trying to get it done next week."

It's been reported Pasalic's deal with Norrkoping expires at the end of June.