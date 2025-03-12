Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Liverpool star Salah offers himself to Barcelona with "advanced offer" on the table
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Barcelona’s Yamal sets Champions League record against Benfica

AC Milan threaten Arsenal plans for Berta

Paul Vegas
AC Milan threaten Arsenal plans for Berta
AC Milan threaten Arsenal plans for BertaAC Milan/Getty
Arsenal do not have a deal for Andrea Berta yet locked away, it has been revealed.

The Italian is Arsenal's choice as new technical director after he left Atletico Madrid last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been claimed Berta has agreed to take charge at the Gunners. However, Il  Corriere della Sera says Arsenal haven't yet closed an agreement.

As such, AC Milan have spied an opening to bring Berta back to Italy.

Rossonero director Zlatan Ibrahimovic and chief exec Giorgio Furlani have met with Berta about taking a similar job with Milan.

AS Monaco chief Thiago Scuro is also under consideration at Milan.

 

Mentions
Serie AIbrahimovic ZlatanArsenalAC MilanAtl. MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sacchi: AC Milan wrong to pull out of Lopetegui deal; Conceicao not working
Arsenal spy cut-price swoop for Juventus striker Vlahovic
Berta and Arsenal reach terms