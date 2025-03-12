AC Milan threaten Arsenal plans for Berta

Arsenal do not have a deal for Andrea Berta yet locked away, it has been revealed.

The Italian is Arsenal's choice as new technical director after he left Atletico Madrid last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been claimed Berta has agreed to take charge at the Gunners. However, Il Corriere della Sera says Arsenal haven't yet closed an agreement.

As such, AC Milan have spied an opening to bring Berta back to Italy.

Rossonero director Zlatan Ibrahimovic and chief exec Giorgio Furlani have met with Berta about taking a similar job with Milan.

AS Monaco chief Thiago Scuro is also under consideration at Milan.