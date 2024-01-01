AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic named in U18 Sweden squad

Tribal Football
AC Milan striker Maximilian Ibrahimovic has been named in the U18 Sweden squad for the first time.

The son of Swedish great and Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Maximilian has been impressive with Futuro Milan in Serie C this season.

Sweden U18 coach Andreas Pettersson told Expressen of the 18 year-old: "I have followed him for exactly a year. First, he got to play more and more in Milan's U18 team and got more playing time throughout last year. He has since developed and done well.

"He has had a great start in Primavera. It is a good opportunity for us to see him in our environment.

"The main quality I have stuck with is that he gets to the situations where you can score goals and finishing situations, he is good at that. He is good at getting into the penalty area and into what we call the goal zone."

