AC Milan are prepared to extend Adrien Rabiot's contract at the San Siro - but they want an answer from the Frenchman soon.

Rabiot has been a solid part of the AC Milan engine room following his 2025 move back to Italy from Marseille and the club are keen to retain him.

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Despite rumours he could follow Max Allegri to Napoli over the summer, he stayed in place, and all parties are ready to renew.

Rabiot's current deal runs until the end of the 2027/28 season, with a €3.5 million annual salary, and the new agreement would be until 2030 with an increase to €5 million.

As per reports from Calciomercato, that would put him as the club's joint-highest earner, alongside captain Mike Maignan.

AC Milan's goal is to reach a final agreement as soon as possible, with the target of announcing Rabiot's extension by the end of 2026 but if that is missed, the club could pull back from the negotiations.