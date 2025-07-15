Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan set Adli price as Sassuolo join Napoli interest
AC Milan have put Yacine Adli on the market at a price of €8m.

Adli spent last season on-loan with Fiorentina, which included a permanent option of €10.5m.

The Viola passed on buying the midfielder outright, who is now back with Milan, though is training with the Futuro squad after being placed on a transfer-list.

TMW says Napoli made enquires in May, though haven't returned. Promoted Sassuolo, Spartak Mosow and several Middle Eastern clubs are also in contact.

Adli's Milan deal now has less than 12 months to run.

