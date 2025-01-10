Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

AC Milan president Scaroni: Instant Conceicao success no surprise

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan president Scaroni: Instant Conceicao success no surprise
AC Milan president Scaroni: Instant Conceicao success no surpriseAC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni says he was always confident of Sergio Conceicao bringing success to the club.

Conceicao has just returned from Saudi Arabia after leading Milan to victory in the Supercoppa Italiana tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scaroni said: "Did I expect it? I have to say that I expected it a little because he has that character, but it seems to me that everything is going in a good direction. Let's hope it continues.

"We have many (goals). We want to stay in the Champions League of course and also in the league we must do better for sure, there is no doubt.

"I have always said that being in the Champions League next year is fundamental."

Mentions
Serie AConceicao SergioAC Milan
Related Articles
Pancaro happy seeing ex-Lazio pal Conceicao in charge of AC Milan
Conceicao details offers he rejected to stay free for AC Milan
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Supercoppa can help team's growth