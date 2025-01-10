AC Milan president Scaroni: Instant Conceicao success no surprise

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni says he was always confident of Sergio Conceicao bringing success to the club.

Conceicao has just returned from Saudi Arabia after leading Milan to victory in the Supercoppa Italiana tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scaroni said: "Did I expect it? I have to say that I expected it a little because he has that character, but it seems to me that everything is going in a good direction. Let's hope it continues.

"We have many (goals). We want to stay in the Champions League of course and also in the league we must do better for sure, there is no doubt.

"I have always said that being in the Champions League next year is fundamental."