AC Milan midfielder Reijnders eager to build on last season

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is eager to build on last season.

Reijnders enjoyed a first season with Milan and helped Holland reach the final four of the Euros last summer.

He said at his Oranje media conference: “I had a good first season. The expectations at the club are higher. The number of goals and assists I scored last year must increase. This is my goal for myself. I will do everything I can to achieve this goal this year.

“It’s been a long season. I needed to do nothing for a while and clear my head. I re-watched the tournament while I was on holiday and checked how it was there and what maybe could be improved for the next finals, if we are there. I think we played well as a team.

“A semi-final of the European Championship is no mean feat. I think we can certainly be proud. Obviously you want to win a European Championship. It didn’t work out. This is a good goal for the next finals of the tournament.”