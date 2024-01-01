Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow
Ferdinand baffled by Man Utd's McTominay decision
Faes unhappy with current situation at Leicester

AC Milan midfielder Pobega explains Bologna loan choice

AC Milan midfielder Pobega explains Bologna loan choice
AC Milan midfielder Pobega explains Bologna loan choice
AC Milan midfielder Pobega explains Bologna loan choiceAction Plus
AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega is delighted with his move to Bologna.

Pobega has joined Bologna on-loan with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at Tuesday's presentation: "I’m fine, the last six months of last season were difficult but I started well from the start of the season and I trained with Milan. This is a very important step in my career. I’m arriving at a great club that has had a fantastic season, has reached the Champions League and wants to continue playing well.

“I hope to help the team in the best way possible towards this goal. The dialogue with the club was quick, my agent had a relationship with the director and then there were meetings. I was open right away because I see a strong, healthy group, with a desire to do and get involved. These characteristics have pushed me more than anything. 

“The Champions League is every player’s dream. You compete with big teams and it gives you incredible visibility, they are really the games you train your whole life to play. Meeting the coach again is personally very interesting, he made me grow with Spezia.

“He makes the teams he coaches play well and he makes the individuals who give their contribution grow within the team. I aim to improve further.”

Mentions
Pobega TommasoAC MilanBolognaSerie A
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bologna sign AC Milan midfielder Pobega
AC Milan chief Ibra denies Kia issues over Man Utd target Zirkzee
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off