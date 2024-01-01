AC Milan midfielder Pobega explains Bologna loan choice

AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega is delighted with his move to Bologna.

Pobega has joined Bologna on-loan with an option to buy.

He said at Tuesday's presentation: "I’m fine, the last six months of last season were difficult but I started well from the start of the season and I trained with Milan. This is a very important step in my career. I’m arriving at a great club that has had a fantastic season, has reached the Champions League and wants to continue playing well.

“I hope to help the team in the best way possible towards this goal. The dialogue with the club was quick, my agent had a relationship with the director and then there were meetings. I was open right away because I see a strong, healthy group, with a desire to do and get involved. These characteristics have pushed me more than anything.

“The Champions League is every player’s dream. You compete with big teams and it gives you incredible visibility, they are really the games you train your whole life to play. Meeting the coach again is personally very interesting, he made me grow with Spezia.

“He makes the teams he coaches play well and he makes the individuals who give their contribution grow within the team. I aim to improve further.”