AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek invites Carsley call

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he's up for playing for England again.

Loftus-Cheek has invited England caretaker coach Lee Carsley to give him a call.

“If he wants to phone me, he’s welcome to," Loftus-Cheek told The Times.

"But I’ve got much more important things to focus on at the club at the minute. I haven’t been in the set-up for a while, but if I’m able to play well enough to get a chance to play for England, then that’s great.

“Teams are very clued up defensively and tactically. Sometimes you can get quite slow and you have to build up patiently, whereas in the Premier League it’s very fast and furious.

"You may get more counterattacks and more open spaces in the Premier League. They are very different styles of play.”

