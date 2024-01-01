Fonseca: These AC Milan players show the right desire

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca remains confident of getting the team on track.

Milan meet Venezia this week after an underwhleming start to the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Fonseca argues: "I don't want to talk in detail about our problems, I think we have them and it's clear to all of us.

"That remains, without a doubt. I think it's important to tell the fans this: in a phase in which we don't have results, you could see a sad team without confidence. Instead, I see a team that believes, that wants to improve, that works with joy.

"That's why I'm confident, because the players give me these signals and I couldn't be otherwise with these signals. That's why I remain confident: then the results will come, but I can't be negative when I see the desire that the players put on the pitch."