AC Milan midfielder Loftus-Cheek hoping for England recall

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek isn't giving up on his England career.

Loftus-Cheek has hopes of his form in Italy earning an England recall

"It was good to be a fan of England over the summer and I watched them on their journey even though I wasn’t part of the squad,” Loftus-Cheek said from Milan's preseason camp.

“It was good to be a part of the nation and the culture during a major tournament. We almost got over the line, but it wasn’t to be. For me, I played for England before and have friends there, so I definitely wanted them to succeed.

“We were so close this time. Maybe next time who knows, maybe I can be in the squad for that one.”