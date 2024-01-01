Ex-AC Milan captain Ambrosini: Loftus-Cheek could be anything

Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini admits he was impressed by Ruben Loftus-Cheek last season.

Loftus-Cheek shone for Milan after arriving last summer from Chelsea.

But Ambrosini says key for the midfielder will be staying fully fit.

He told OLBG: “He has everything as a top player, but we need to see him play at that level in every game and not once in three.

"He has everything, but he does not show his qualities enough, that is his problem. Maybe that is why Chelsea let him go.”