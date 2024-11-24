Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

AC Milan midfielder Fofana: If Juventus scored it was over

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan midfielder Fofana: If Juventus scored it was over
AC Milan midfielder Fofana: If Juventus scored it was overAction Plus
AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana admits they went super defensive for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Juventus at San Siro.

Fofana concedes it was all about not allowing Juve to score over the 90-plus minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was a chess game. There weren't many chances, but a lot of battle in the middle of the field. A game I didn't want to play.

"The problems are different from match to match.

"Every time Juve lost the ball they ran backwards to close down. Imagine if you conceded a goal: the game is over. We tried. We had balance. OK, we are Milan, we are playing at home, but we also have to see who is in front of us."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AFofana YoussoufJuventusAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan great Weah: I asked Maldini about Timo before Juventus move
Juventus coach Motta happy with AC Milan point
AC Milan coach Fonseca declares Juventus draw "most boring of career"