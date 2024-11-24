AC Milan midfielder Fofana: If Juventus scored it was over

AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana admits they went super defensive for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Juventus at San Siro.

Fofana concedes it was all about not allowing Juve to score over the 90-plus minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was a chess game. There weren't many chances, but a lot of battle in the middle of the field. A game I didn't want to play.

"The problems are different from match to match.

"Every time Juve lost the ball they ran backwards to close down. Imagine if you conceded a goal: the game is over. We tried. We had balance. OK, we are Milan, we are playing at home, but we also have to see who is in front of us."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play