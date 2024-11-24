AC Milan great Weah: I asked Maldini about Timo before Juventus move

AC Milan great George Weah admits speaking to the Rossonero about his son Timothy Weah before his move to Juventus.

The USA international has impressed this season under new Juve coach Thiago Motta.

Weah Snr recalled to La Repubblica: "I had spoken about Timo with (former Milan director Paolo) Maldini, there was the possibility of him going to Milan, but it didn't materialise.

"When my son mentioned Juve to me, I told him not to hesitate for a moment. We discussed it with his mother and the agent and we all agreed: we couldn't say no to an opportunity that millions of kids dream of but that only a few have.

"Regardless of my support, it's the right team for him."

Juve and Milan played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday at San Siro stadium.

