AC Milan make transfer call for loanee Abraham

AC Milan intend to sign permanently Tammy Abraham at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea striker is currently on-loan at Milan from AS Roma.

And he has done enough to convince the Rossonero to deal him in permanently.

Abraham joined Milan last summer and has scored ten goals so far this season. At Roma, he scored 37 times in three years - though 27 of those goals came in his first season.

Milan can sign Abraham outright for £20m and The Sun says they're now ready to trigger the option.