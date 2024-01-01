AC Milan keeper Maignan blew fuse with France teammates: Only TWO Italians could make our team!

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blasted his France teammates after Friday's Nations League collapse to Italy in Paris.

Maignan concedes three times as Les Bleus were hammered 3-1.

L'Equipe is reporting in the aftermath, Maignan would have made himself heard, shouting at his teammates for a few minutes.

According to the Rossoneri goalkeeper, only two players from Italy could have started for France. Faced with this outburst, everyone remained silent to listen to him and no one responded.

"We wanted to start off the European Championship with a win, unfortunately we didn't manage to do that," Maignan said later, in a more calm tone, at his post-match press conference.

"On Monday we have the match against Belgium, we have to react. We spoke in the dressing room but it's between us. We'll analyse the match calmly and discuss it tomorrow. There's no need to worry."