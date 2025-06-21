AC Milan hero Dida happy with Allegri return

AC Milan hero Nelson Dida has welcomed Max Allegri's return.

Allegri won the Scudetto with Milan in his previous time in charge.

And he has now been re-appointed by Milan after over 11 years away.

Dida told Sky Italia: "I see him well. After last season it was necessary to change and start again with a coach who knows the environment in which he has already won.

"In my opinion he can aim to return to the Champions League and win the Scudetto."

On Gattuso as Italy coach, Dida said of his former Milan teammate: "I'm happy for him because he's a friend of mine. He's grown a lot as a coach and now he has a great opportunity.

"He'll bring a lot of determination and the Italian national team needs a person like him. I wish him all the best and I hope he can lead Italy to the World Cup."