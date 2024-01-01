Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Estevao form forces Chelsea loan rethink
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands

AC Milan hero Costacurta slams attitude of today's Rossonero players

AC Milan hero Costacurta slams attitude of today's Rossonero players
AC Milan hero Costacurta slams attitude of today's Rossonero playersAction Plus
AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta has slammed the attitude that exists within today's squad.

Costacurta isn't surprised by reports of the club suffering from in-fighting already at this stage of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: “The Milan public is used to it. It is used to a team with players who did everything to win.

"Today, at AC Milan, there are no players who do everything to win. And until you convince those players to do everything to win, you lose and you also make bad impressions.

"The public saw that, that’s why those scenes.”

Mentions
Serie AAC Milan
Related Articles
Liverpool coach Lewtas satisfied after AC Milan stalemate in UYL
Al Nassr confirm Pioli coaching appointment
Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Ibrahimovic must take responsibility; Tomori terrible