AC Milan hero Costacurta slams attitude of today's Rossonero players

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta has slammed the attitude that exists within today's squad.

Costacurta isn't surprised by reports of the club suffering from in-fighting already at this stage of the season.

He told Sky Italia: “The Milan public is used to it. It is used to a team with players who did everything to win.

"Today, at AC Milan, there are no players who do everything to win. And until you convince those players to do everything to win, you lose and you also make bad impressions.

"The public saw that, that’s why those scenes.”