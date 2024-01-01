AC Milan hero Cafu: Emerson will do very well with Rossoneri

Tribal Football
AC Milan hero Marcos Cafu is happy seeing Emerson Royal now playing for the Rossonero.

The former Tottenham fullback has admitted idolising Cafu as a youngster.

The World Cup winner told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’s very good and, even though he didn’t play much at Tottenham, I’m convinced that he’ll do very well at Milan.

"He’s young and if he gets going he can give a lot to the team because he has strength, grit and ‘garra’.”

Asked about this season's title race, Cafu added: “I hope Milan, but, in addition to Inter, watch out for Juve. Thiago Motta is good.”

