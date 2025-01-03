AC Milan great Sacchi: Conceicao needs total support from board
Conceicao makes his debut as Milan coach tonight in Riyadh in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal against Juventus.
Sacchi wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s not just the post-Fonseca era, but I’d also say that it’s post-Pioli and post-Maldini, who won the championship together with one in the dugout and one as a manager.
“The situation is really difficult for several reasons. The first: Conceicao has to train players he didn’t choose and who might not be right for his footballing ideas."
Sacchi added: “The best is always expected from Milan. The atmosphere is tough, they want results and he doesn’t have time to prepare the team, so he risks it all turning into a big mess. However, I believe that he can succeed given his character one specific condition.
“The directors have to support him in everything. I will never tire of explaining that success starts from the top of the club, as an organisation. From its history to its vision.
“I think I can say that Milan made a mistake when they took on Fonseca: He came from underwhelming experiences and they did not place their utmost trust in him. And when the going got tough, it became an avalanche.”