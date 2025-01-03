AC Milan great Sacchi: Conceicao needs total support from board

AC Milan great Arrigo Sacchi says any success Sergio Conceicao generates will depend on the support he receives from the club.

Conceicao makes his debut as Milan coach tonight in Riyadh in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal against Juventus.

Sacchi wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s not just the post-Fonseca era, but I’d also say that it’s post-Pioli and post-Maldini, who won the championship together with one in the dugout and one as a manager.

“The situation is really difficult for several reasons. The first: Conceicao has to train players he didn’t choose and who might not be right for his footballing ideas."

Sacchi added: “The best is always expected from Milan. The atmosphere is tough, they want results and he doesn’t have time to prepare the team, so he risks it all turning into a big mess. However, I believe that he can succeed given his character one specific condition.

“The directors have to support him in everything. I will never tire of explaining that success starts from the top of the club, as an organisation. From its history to its vision.

“I think I can say that Milan made a mistake when they took on Fonseca: He came from underwhelming experiences and they did not place their utmost trust in him. And when the going got tough, it became an avalanche.”