Juventus coach Motta: Will Francisco start against AC Milan...?

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits he sees the Supercoppa Italiana as an opportunity for a first trophy.

Juve meet AC Milan tomorrow night in Riyadh in their semifinal. The match will mark Sergio Conceicao's first as Milan coach, with son Francisco now part of Motta's squad.

It's also the match between Conceicao father and son. Will Francisco start?

"We'll see if he plays or not, he's motivated to do well both from the start and during the game. I don't think anything will change for him, facing a great team is the only thing he has to do."

Koopmeiners more withdrawn or as a striker?

"He can play both roles and has already shown it, but he can also start from the bench and contribute during the game, like everyone else."

For Juve, winning is not important but the only thing that matters. For a young group, how important can it be to win an 'easy' trophy because it is short-lived?

"First of all, I have never seen a team enter the field to lose. Tomorrow is a different competition, because we have a game in front of us where you continue or you go out. We will give our all to move forward."

Francisco Conceicao defines his as free football. Does he expect a lighter Milan from his father?

"Francisco has freedom in a context where he must respect certain things, for the team to function. It is a collective game, there is freedom in some moments to be able to express all his qualities but then there are many things to respect. Milan is a great team with good players, with a coach who arrives now and who can do well. We will give our all on the pitch."

As a player he won eight supercups. Does this experience count?

"They are beautiful games to play, we want to stay and compete at this level. We don't have a player who doesn't want to enter the field to express his football. They are beautiful moments and to be lived in the right way, the emotional part must be under control."

How do you expect Milan to fare after the change of coach?

"We will certainly be ready because we know what we have to do against a great team, used to important competitions. What counts is who we are and not who they are."

What should make the difference tomorrow?

"In the end, in a football match everything makes the difference, starting from the small details: as I said before, we will have to be focused and determined to be the best version of ourselves, to improve what didn't work and give continuity to what we did well."

At what point in the growth process is Yildiz?

"At the beginning, he is a young player, 19 years old. He can do important things, because he has great qualities, he must continue to grow and learn to do what the coach says, also taking advantage of the many positive examples. One is Locatelli: his way of communicating with his teammates is excellent."

How much do you care about your first title as a coach?

"I want to win as a coach, that's why I chose this profession. But for me today it's not an obsession, I have to be calm and convinced of our strength. Tomorrow we have a beautiful match with respect for the opponent and the desire to impose our game."

What do you think of Tomori?

"I don't talk about other people's players, I talk about my own. I spoke collectively, Milan has many strong players and it's obvious to everyone. I answer about my players, not about others."

What kind of welcome did you receive?

"Thank you for the welcome, we are in a great place to do our job and we can't complain. The change of coach at Milan will clearly bring something new, they already had a great coach for whom I have respect. We are ready for anything, this is the most important thing."

Are you following the Saudi league?

"It's definitely growing a lot, I can't give a detailed opinion because I haven't followed many games. But it will definitely grow quickly."

Juventus doesn't lose but also doesn't win. Why?

"I agree that we don't lose, but it's not true that we never win. It's part of the game: sometimes we deserved it, other times less so. There were different moments, for example against Fiorentina we did many things very well and we failed to close the game, in other games things went differently and it's part of the game. We are certainly not satisfied and the standings say that we have to improve, because we don't want to stay in that position. But we are focused in this competition, short and important, to reach the final."

What do you promise the fans?

"I don't believe in promises but in facts, I promise maximum commitment in the things we are doing. We want to take an important and prestigious shirt higher and higher, a club that so many people follow. We feel this support every day, it gives us more motivation to do things the right way."