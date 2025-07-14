HE'S HERE! Modric in Milan to undergo medical

Luka Modric has touched down in Milan ahead of undergoing his Rossonero medical.

The Real Madrid great is joining Milan on a free transfer after agreeing contract terms before the Club World Cup.

Modric is currently at the Madonnina in Milan to undergo the latest stage of his medical. He underwent initial tests last month after agreeing terms with Milan.

After arriving at Malpensa this morning, the Croatia midfielder traveled to the Lombardy clinic and is now beginning his medical tests.

Once complete, he will then travel to the Milan centre for a general fitness examination and finally to Milanello to sign his contract and film various media content.