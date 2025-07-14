Terry talks Modric after local reporters spot Chelsea legend at Milan airport

Chelsea legend John Terry has found himself in the middle of Luka Modric's move to AC Milan today.

Real Madrid great Modric is currently in Milan undergoing his medical ahead of signing terms with the Rossonero on a free transfer.

Modric arrived via Malpensa airport this morning - where Terry also was spotted by local reporters on a personal trip.

And JT was happy to answer questions about the former Tottenham star's move.

"Modric is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, and I'm sure he still has many years to play," he told reporters.

"He's also a great person, and he's a great signing for AC Milan. He'll bring all his experience in the world of football, his name to one of the best teams in Italy, one of my favourites. He's simply a world-class player, just what AC Milan needs."