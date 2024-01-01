AC Milan coach Fonseca happy with players for Rapid Vienna draw

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was happy with their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna.

Fonseca was pleased as Alessandro Florenzi scored Milan's goal in the preseason friendly.

He said afterwards, "It was our first match, against a team that is at the end of its preparation, physically it showed a big difference.

"What I liked in our first phase, phase one, is that we did some interesting things, then there is a lack of continuity in the our game, but it's all new, the change is very big and obviously the players don't know everything. What I liked most is that they tried to do what we trained, it was difficult, but we started now.

"We need connection between our players, communication is key, defending so we are dependent on each other. I want this leadership from everyone. I want them to know the game, the moments of the match, and I think they have begun to understand."