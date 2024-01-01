Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
STUNNER! Arsenal superkid Chido-Martin spotted at Man Utd's Carrington HQ
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid

AC Milan captain Calabria: Morata a great champion

AC Milan captain Calabria: Morata a great champion
AC Milan captain Calabria: Morata a great champion
AC Milan captain Calabria: Morata a great championLaLiga
AC Milan captain Davide Calabria has welcomed the arrival of Alvaro Morata.

The striker has joined from Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after their preseason friendly draw with Rapid Vienna, Calabria said: "He's a great champion, he's had an incredible career, he continues to prove he's a player of the highest level, he just won the European Championship.

"I'm convinced he'll help us straight away, obviously we already know him and we can't wait to hug him, I heard it the other day."

After the 1-1 draw, Calabria also spoke of new coach Paulo Fonseca's impact.

He added, "There are new concepts, we have to develop them and make them our own, it's important because in the match you can't talk and reason, they have to become automatic.

"These matches, these minutes and these experiences are fundamental, even with teammates who have only been here recently, perhaps the most young people, it is part of the journey to learn and make these concepts more and more ours."

Mentions
Serie AMorata AlvaroCalabria DavideAC Milan
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Morata as Adli makes special gesture
Giaccherini questions AC Milan deal for Morata: What about Camarda?
AC Milan defender Tomori: I played with Morata at Chelsea