AC Milan captain Calabria: Morata a great champion

AC Milan captain Davide Calabria has welcomed the arrival of Alvaro Morata.

The striker has joined from Atletico Madrid.

Speaking after their preseason friendly draw with Rapid Vienna, Calabria said: "He's a great champion, he's had an incredible career, he continues to prove he's a player of the highest level, he just won the European Championship.

"I'm convinced he'll help us straight away, obviously we already know him and we can't wait to hug him, I heard it the other day."

After the 1-1 draw, Calabria also spoke of new coach Paulo Fonseca's impact.

He added, "There are new concepts, we have to develop them and make them our own, it's important because in the match you can't talk and reason, they have to become automatic.

"These matches, these minutes and these experiences are fundamental, even with teammates who have only been here recently, perhaps the most young people, it is part of the journey to learn and make these concepts more and more ours."